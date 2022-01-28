S.C. legislative roundup: Medical pot debate continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Debate continued for a second day at the State House on a bill to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina.

While the bill’s lead sponsor, Sen. Tom Davis, R- Beaufort, has been working for several years on this legislation, which would make South Carolina the 38th state to legalize medical marijuana, this is the closest it has ever been to becoming law.

With the Senate not in session Friday and Monday, the earliest lawmakers could vote on S.150, the SC Compassionate Care Act, would be next week after already debating for about six hours between Wednesday and Thursday.

While no amendments have been proposed yet, Davis said he plans to introduce at least one on the floor next week, relating to pharmacists’ role in the consultation and prescription process.

But much of the first two days of debate have been taken up with Davis addressing those colleagues’ concerns with his 59-page bill, which he said would give South Carolina the most restrictive and conservative medical marijuana law in the country.

“I think this is the sort of bill that South Carolinians want,” he said Thursday.

Most of the concerns were voiced by his fellow Republicans, including about driver impairment, pharmacists’ role, and if the legislation left too many loopholes for people to claim they suffer from ailments that would make them eligible for a prescription.

The bill outlines 13 medical conditions for which people would qualify for a prescription, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, glaucoma, PTSD, and chronic pain. For the latter two conditions, additional documentation would be required to prove the patient has either experienced traumatic events or has been diagnosed with a specific medical condition causing chronic pain.

Sen. Sandy Senn, R – Charleston, expressed doubt over how strictly that would be followed statewide.

“If you have seedy medical providers, they can simply say, ‘Hey dude, have you ever taken any other kind of medicines, do you have a mental health problem, why does your knee hurt?’ That’s OK?” Senn asked.

Davis responded it would not be OK, saying the bill outlines consequences for doctors who break the law when prescribing.

“I can’t speak to physicians and what they might do,” he said. “I can just say that it’s almost like a lawyer. A lawyer’s not supposed to embezzle funds. You could get disbarred.”

Davis’ bill does not legalize smokeable marijuana, a restriction he said he wrote in after discussion with law enforcement, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, to help officers more easily identify what is legal and what is not.

But SLED Chief Mark Keel has remained opposed to the bill, saying in the past that he does not support the legislation because marijuana is an illegal drug the FDA has not approved for the treatment of any disease or condition and standing alongside fellow law enforcement officers at a news conference Wednesday outside the State House to encourage senators to vote no on S.150.

“No single legislature can bind the actions of a future legislature. So in that case, we could be two years, we could be four years down the line, and another legislature make the decision to turn this into recreational,” Palmetto Family Council President Dave Wilson said at the news conference. “And if that happens, we’ve opened up a system that has already had an entire complex built underneath it as its infrastructure.”

Davis said on the Senate floor on Thursday that he does not know if the state’s allowances for marijuana would become more or less restrictive over time, if his bill passes.

“It depends upon what the people of South Carolina want because we represent their interests,” he said.

If the bill passes the Senate, it would next move to the House, where it would be introduced in a subcommittee.

Republicans want input from education voucher bill opponents

COLUMBIA - The leader of Republicans in the South Carolina Senate says one of his main goals this session is to allow some parents to get public money to spend on private schools.

But Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey also says he wants to hear from Democrats and others skeptical about his bill and if he can’t make them full supporters, at least alleviate some of their concerns.

The proposal would allow parents to spend up to about $7,000 of public school money on private schools as well as tutoring, equipment or other needs.

Democrats and education groups worry taking money out of public schools would create a spiral that would make it harder to improve public schools.

New U.S. House map goes to governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A new map for South Carolina’s U.S. House seats is on its way to the governor after the state House approved the plan without any additional debate.

The plan makes minimal changes to the seven current districts, six of which reliably elect Republicans.

The House voted 72-33 on Wednesday to accept changes the Senate made last week. All the votes against the bill were from Democrats.

With Republicans holding a 6-1 advantage in U.S. House seats, there was little desire among their members to make significant changes beyond balancing out the 500,000 people South Carolina added in the past decade.

Both sides expect a lawsuit over the map.

Lawmakers vow to take time on critical race theory rules

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina House members discussing critical race theory in public schools have promised to take their time crafting new rules for teachers.

The chairwoman of the House Education and Public Works Committee says she wasn’t out for a witch hunt for parents, teachers or students but instead wanted to make sure children in South Carolina schools get the best education they can.

Chairwoman Rita Allison led a two-hour discussion Wednesday on five bills that she hopes the committee can distill into one proposal after several public hearings.

Allison repeated several times during the meeting that she wants to keep teaching “the good, the bad and the ugly” in history.

Also this week ...

A group of South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a proposal to ban all abortions in the state should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the nationwide right to the procedure. Following the subcommittee’s vote, the full Senate Medical Affairs committee is now poised to consider that measure, along with a second bill requiring doctors to tell women receiving drug-induced abortions about a controversial method to possibly halt the abortion process.

South Carolina senators overwhelmingly voted to get rid of a requirement for hospitals and large medical centers to get permission from the state to build new facilities, make expansions or buy expensive equipment. The 35-6 vote Tuesday eliminates the Certificate of Need program and sends the bill to the House.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.