Person of interest identified in deadly Aiken hit-and-run

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman, and they’re reaching out to the public for help.

The victim’s but was reported at 11:20 p.m. Thursday by a passer-by who saw it in the median of the 3700 block of Richland Avenue West near Dyches Street.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said a preliminary investigation showed the victim had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Tamia Jackson, was pronounced dead on the scene and will be autopsied in Newberry, according to Ables.

Investigators have identified a person of interest in this case and the investigation is still active. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is urged to call 803-293-7863 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1000.

