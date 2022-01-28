Langley Pond Park reopens after eight years in Aiken County

LANGLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a long-time coming, but Langley Pond Park is officially back open in Aiken County.

You may remember the park closed in 2014 after someone noticed a leak in the dam. Now, eight years later, the ribbon is cut.

It didn’t take long for Brian Viner to check it out with his kids.

“They’ve been asking us constantly when it’s gonna be open, when can we go out there and play at that cool new playground,” he said.

The answer is now. The wait is over.

“This is a long time coming for us, we’ve really tried to do something special like this, the opportunity just presented itself,” said Mark Van Der Linden, Aiken County PRT director.

Aiken County’s Parks and Rec director says this park is the first of its kind for the county. If you want to check out the park, it’s off Jefferson Davis Highway down from Aiken Technical College.

“Wheelchair can come right on here, again child or parent,“ he said.

They designed the park for everyone to enjoy.

“Anybody that’s handicapped, they can sit there in the middle, and they can still enjoy the see-saw,” he said.

You can make music, or swing together with your kids. The whole thing is covered in turf to lower injuries.

“I’ve been up and down these slides and everything, and even as an adult I enjoy them,” said Van Der Linden.

They’ve got an area for little kids and big kids. Viner thinks the new park is a lot of fun.

“It’s great, just a few minutes’ drive, and we can bring the kids out and have a good time with them, this is wonderful,” he said.

