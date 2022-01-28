Advertisement

Judge to decide whether report on voting machines can be public

State lawmakers looking at prices for new voting machines in Georgia
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia’s secretary of state called on a voting technology expert to ask a judge to release a report detailing alleged security vulnerabilities in the voting machines used by the state — something the expert had already done.

The report by J. Alex Halderman was filed under seal in July in federal court in Atlanta as part of a long-running lawsuit challenging Georgia’s voting machines.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday called on Halderman to ask the judge to publicly release his findings.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs in the case called Raffensperger’s comments “highly misleading,” saying state lawyers had objected to the release.

The judge said she would look at a redacted version of the report and decide whether it can be released.

