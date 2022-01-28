Job fairs: SRP Park, AU and health care providers are hiring

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - SRP Park will host a job fair on Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for seasonal positions for the Augusta GreenJackets 2022 baseball season and SRP Park special events.

All candidates are encouraged to register online at https://bit.ly/GJBJOBFAIRREGISTRATION prior to attending.

Candidates must be 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and must be able to work all home games (April through Labor Day) and additional events as needed.

Positions include:

Box office attendant

Facilities and grounds crew

Cleaning crew

Security

Retail clerks, cashiers & vendors

Game day entertainment staff

Guest services

Videoboard operators

Ushers

Camera and sound crew

Ticket takers

Kid’s zone attendants

Cash room attendants

Cashiers

Parking lot attendants

Cooks

Line managers

Wait Staff

Suite services

Bartenders

Stand managers

Expeditors

The GreenJackets’ 2022 schedule is available online at www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com.

Augusta University career fair scheduled next week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - There will be a career fair for Augusta University on Feb. 1 from 2-4 p.m. at Goodwill Job Connection, 3179 Washington Road.

Open positions and fields include information technology, nursing, dental assistants, human resources, maintenance, grounds keeping, environmental services, faculty/instructors and administrative research.

All are encouraged to apply online prior to attending: www.augusta.edu/careers.

Virtual career fair set for health care workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Health care professionals are invited to take part in the South Carolina Health Care Virtual Career Fair hosted by the South Carolina Department of Administration.

Twelve state agencies will offer virtual career booths during the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 2.

The virtual career fair, the third hosted by the state of South Carolina since May 2021, provides health care professionals a chance to explore a wide range of opportunities within state government.

During the fair, job seekers can take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings. Some of the participating agencies include:

To register, visit https://bddy.me/33ykOtl.

Salvation Army offers job skills at future training program

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Salvation Army is interviewing for its job skills training program.

The program is an eight-week, Monday through Thursday commitment. Participants will earn five free certifications: (OSHA 10, forklift, SERV Safe, customer service, first aid/ CPR, and additional job training.

Interviews will be from Jan. 24 until Feb. 2. Call 706-364-4088 or 706-826-7933 to schedule.

Those interested are urged to complete an application and schedule an interview for a spot in the upcoming class.

