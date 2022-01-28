How officials are keeping the Garden City clean

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From I-20 to downtown and all the places in-between, cleaning up the city is no small feat.

GDOT has recently announced a new partnership with the Adopt a Highway Maintenance Corporation to combine sponsorship resources and a new signage campaign for “Keep It Clean, Georgia.”

“The state really does have an invested interest in making this campaign work. I’ll point to one specific project, a beautification effort along I-20 between the Georgia Welcome Center and Exit 200 of Riverwatch Parkway,” said Scott Higley, director of strategic communications, GDOT.

For Willie Fairell, operation clean city isn’t just a slogan, it’s a true belief.

The operation works to clean up trash, graffiti, and leaf and weed control.

“We’ve been tasked with maintaining 13th Street to 5th Street. All of the Broad Street, all the side streets from end to end, one block to the left and one block to the right,” said Fairell, operations manager, Augusta City Enterprises.

To keep trash out of the surrounding Augusta neighborhoods, the Richmond County Marshal’s Office has led the Chronic Nuisance Enforcement Team, which seeks to work with homeowners on litter management.

They’ve already completed work in Marion homes and continue to implement the same progress in Harrisburg.

Lieutenant Terry Norman, operations executive officer, Richmond County Marshal’s Office said: “It’s got various members of the county agencies on that team, sheriff’s office employees, Marshall’s office employees, the code enforcement, environmental services, non-profits are involved, and we also have some community members that us church leaders have to reach out to.”

