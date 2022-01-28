Advertisement

Hit-and-run kills 20-year-old woman in Aiken

Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hit-and-run traffic accident has left a woman dead in Aiken, according to authorities.

Her body was reported by a passer-by who saw it around 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the median of the 3700 block of Richland Avenue West near Dyches Street.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said a preliminary investigation showed the victim had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Tamia Jackson, was pronounced dead on the scene and will be autopsied in Newberry, according to Ables.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is continuing with the investigation.

