Hit-and-run kills 20-year-old woman in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hit-and-run traffic accident has left a woman dead in Aiken, according to authorities.

Her body was reported by a passer-by who saw it around 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the median of the 3700 block of Richland Avenue West near Dyches Street.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said a preliminary investigation showed the victim had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Tamia Jackson, was pronounced dead on the scene and will be autopsied in Newberry, according to Ables.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is continuing with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.