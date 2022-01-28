Advertisement

Here’s what local hospitals are using to fight against COVID-19

By Maria Sellers
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID treatments have changed since the start of the pandemic, but how close are we to having a pill for it?

The FDA has taken away emergency authorization for several of those earlier treatments. We went to see what our local hospitals are using in the fight against COVID.

“Earlier in the epidemic, particularly when delta was there and even before using any number of these monoclonal antibody cocktails that really did seem to work,” said Rodger MacArthur, professor of medicine, infectious diseases at AU Health.

They worked by targeting different parts of the virus, but that was before the omicron variant.

MORE | Few days left to get $100 for the city’s vaccination initiative

“A monoclonal antibody, may not have a lot of activity against omicron,” he said.

Only one of them, called sotromivab, is able to be used, but only in certain situations.

“They are typically given to those individuals who are at moderate to high risk of disease progression but not sick enough to be in the hospital,” said MacArthur.

They are not the only form of treatment used for these patients.

MORE | Should 2-state residents be worried about ‘stealth omicron’?

While there are multiple ways to treat COVID, he says the best treatment is prevention through getting vaccinated and receiving a booster. He says the availability of COVID pills will depend on the supply chain.

“Soon, we’ll have available to us, pills that have the advantage of being a pill and not requiring intravenous infusion and showing good activity against the omicron variant,” he said.

For the patients who require hospitalization, there are other treatments for COVID. But for those who don’t, MacArthur said: “They can get a lot of rest, can drink a lot of fluids they can take something like a Tylenol, or Advil, or ibuprofen.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

