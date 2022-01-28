Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Increasing clouds and temperatures falling into the low 30s this morning. We’ll stay cool this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. There is the chance for a few isolated rain showers by this evening, but many locations will remain dry.

Cold temperatures will follow the rain showers and a transition to snow could be possible for eastern portions of SC, but here locally we’ll likely miss out on a 3rd round of winter weather. A developing area of low pressure will be moving away from the Carolina Coastline and will pull very cold Canadian air into our region for the weekend. Saturday looks to be cold and breezy with afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s and winds sustained between 12-18 mph, this will make the temperatures feel like the low to mid-30s throughout the day. Things will really cool down Sunday morning and we could have the coldest air of the season with morning low temperatures in the upper teens to near 20°. Fortunately, the winds should die down but any light wind will still make it feel between 16°-19°.

After this weekend things will start to thaw out and warm back to the upper 50s starting Monday afternoon and continue to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s by Thursday. This is when we could see our next round of rain and possibly a rumble of thunder. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

