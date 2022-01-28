Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This evening there is the chance for a few isolated rain showers by this evening, but many locations will remain dry. Cold air will move right behind the precip and some snowflakes are possible closer to Columbia but any winter weather should remain to the east of the CSRA.

Things will begin to cool down this evening and the winds will be picking up a Wind Advisory is in effect for our western counties starting at 7 pm tonight and lasting through 10 AM Saturday. There is also a Lake Wind Advisory for our central and northern counties starting at 9 pm tonight and lasting through 7 PM tomorrow night. Winds are expected to be sustained between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

This will make it feel very cold for your Saturday. Actual temperatures will be close to 30° but the wind chill is expected to range from 16°-20° tomorrow morning. Don’t forget to bring in your pets! The afternoon doesn’t look much warmer with highs in the low to mid-40s and wind chill values close to 32°.

With plenty of dry air in place, we’ll see sunny skies throughout this weekend but the combination of gusty winds and dry air does pose a fire threat and a Red Flag Warning has been Issued for our western counties starting at Noon Saturday and lasting through 7 PM. Any outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

The winds will die down through Saturday night into Sunday morning but the lack of winds, clear skies, and low dew points will cause our temperatures to fall into the upper teens and low 20s. Any breeze that’s leftover will make it feel a few degrees colder. The afternoon for Sunday is expected to be sunny and slightly warming with highs into the low 50s, a slight breeze is also possible.

We’ll be on a warming trend through most of next week with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s and low 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front will move into the region sometime on Thursday bringing the chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Unfortunately, the warm spring-like temps will be short-lived as cooler air moves in, highs by Friday will likely only reach the upper 50s. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

