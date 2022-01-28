Advertisement

Crews battle large blaze at abandoned Augusta building

Augusta Fire Department
Augusta Fire Department(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second day in a row, Augusta firefighters battled an overnight structure blaze.

At about 2 a.m. Friday, crews responded to a structure fire in the 3400 block of Wrightsboro. Firefighters found the building fully engulfed with flames shooting through the roof.

Firefighters immediately took a defensive position to make sure the fire did not jump to the nearby Motel 6 or wooded area. The fire was large enough that it took one to two hours until it was fully extinguished.

It’s believed the building was abandoned. The cause is under investigation, and no one was injured.

The fire broke out a little over 24 hours after another one at a structure in Augusta.

Early Thursday, just after midnight, crews responded to a fire at a home in the 2400 block of Jennings.

Firefighters worked quickly to get the four people and three pets out of the home safely and uninjured, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

Everyone living at the home has been displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

