AU to celebrate Black History Month with campus events
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University will host several events throughout February in recognition of Black History Month.
Here’s a look at what’s planned:
- Presentation by Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings, 6 p.m. Feb. 3 on Microsoft Teams: Register for this event to learn from Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings, who introduced the concept of critical race theory to the education field in 1995.
- Student, faculty and staff mixer, 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Dr. Roscoe Williams Ballroom: A networking event hosted by the African American Male Initiative.
- History of Augusta speaker event, noon Feb. 9 at the J. Harold Harrison, M.D. Education Commons: Leon Maben from the Lucy Craft Laney Museum will address local history.
- An Evening with Zakiya Dalila Harris, author of “The Other Black Girl,” 7 p.m. Feb. 9 via Zoom: Join for a conversation with the fiction author and New York Times bestseller Zakiya Dalila Harris. Register online.
- “Are We There Yet?” presentation, noon Feb. 10 at the Carl T. Sanders Research and Education Building, Room 3801: Chaplain Brennan Francois, the chief diversity officer of Augusta University Health, will give a presentation.
- Augusta University Black History Trailblazer Program, 2 p.m. Feb. 18 in JSAC Jag Commons, Room 204: Conversation with AU notable Black alumni and former administrators.
