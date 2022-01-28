Affordable mental health resources coming to Harrisburg, Laney Walker area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction is still on track for Augusta’s 10-million-dollar project “The Hub.”

The site is set to open this spring and will house a variety of non-profits: a farmer’s market and will provide free medical care.

Now we’re learning that also includes mental health care. We took a look at the new mental health unit.

With a central location wedged between Harrisburg and downtown Augusta, it’s no wonder “The Hub” has “thrive” on the focus of their mind.

Under Harrisburg Family Health Care, Dr. Faye Hargrove is leading the implementation of “thrive’s” mental health unit, which will be going into the Medical College of Georgia coalition project.

“We’re going to assume that everyone who lives in this community has been impacted by the fact that they live in for the most part in poverty, in a food desert, in a situation where there are underperforming schools, all of those create a situation for, that challenges our mental health,” said Hargrove.

She adds there’s a connection between mental and physical health that can lead to heart disease.

“Forty percent of the people who are on the street, homeless are dealing with mental health challenges. It’s a big deal and because we don’t have mental health facilities the way we used to, the jails are becoming the biggest mental health facilities,” she said.

On the state level, the governor is putting more money in their budget to support mental health in the community.

“It’s an exciting time for people to just even understand what mental health is and how important it is to our well-being. I guess, did I say I’m excited? I’m excited,” said Hargrove.

They’re self-titled “thrive” off of the notion that they’re working to ensure the people of Harrisburg and Laney Walker can obtain free and affordable resources to live and thrive in their communities.

