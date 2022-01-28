Accident causes traffic problems on Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies responded to the scene of a multiple car accident, with injury, Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the accident happened at 4:18 p.m., on Peach Orchard Road.

520 Eastbound traffic is backed up for about two miles.

Deputies are managing traffic control and motorists are urged to use caution when going through the area.

