Advertisement

Accident causes traffic problems on Peach Orchard Road

Crash on Peach Orchard Road delays traffic.
Crash on Peach Orchard Road delays traffic.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies responded to the scene of a multiple car accident, with injury, Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the accident happened at 4:18 p.m., on Peach Orchard Road.

520 Eastbound traffic is backed up for about two miles.

Deputies are managing traffic control and motorists are urged to use caution when going through the area.

Traffic delay on Peach Orchard Road.
Traffic delay on Peach Orchard Road.(WRDW)

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Deanthony Hayes, unidentified suspect, Travonne Sloans
Suspects identified in convenience store armed robbery
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Dead person found outside Waynesboro restaurant
Shooting victim ends up at hospital after North Augusta gunfire
Shooting
19-year-old shot dead in the middle of Augusta roadway
From left: Sandra Leigh Dales and Eddie Cruey
Wife appears in court over slaying, backyard burial of husband

Latest News

"The Hub" in Augusta, GA
Affordable mental health resources coming to Harrisburg, Laney Walker area
Focus on 'Thrive' mental health
Focus on 'Thrive' mental health
Langley Pond Park
Langley Pond Park reopens after eight years in Aiken County
Langley Pond Park reopens in Aiken County
Langley Pond Park reopens in Aiken County