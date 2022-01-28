17th earthquake rocks the Midlands, one month after first quake reported

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The 17th earthquake to be reported in the Midlands since Dec. 27 happened Thursday, according to the USGS.

The USGS reports the quake had a magnitude of 2.1 just east of Elgin at 6:46 p.m.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says this is the 18th earthquake to occur statewide since Dec. 27 and the 11th for 2022.

This is the 17th earthquake to occur in the area since December 27, 2021. 18th to occur statewide since then, 11th for 2022. pic.twitter.com/q3tkjak7cZ — SCEMD (@SCEMD) January 28, 2022

Did you feel it? Let the USGS know, here.

