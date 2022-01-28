Advertisement

17th earthquake rocks the Midlands, one month after first quake reported

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The 17th earthquake to be reported in the Midlands since Dec. 27 happened Thursday, according to the USGS.

The USGS reports the quake had a magnitude of 2.1 just east of Elgin at 6:46 p.m.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says this is the 18th earthquake to occur statewide since Dec. 27 and the 11th for 2022.

Did you feel it? Let the USGS know, here.

