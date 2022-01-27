Work on 5th Street Bridge nears completion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After more than a year, the bridge is almost ready. The 10-million dollar project was closed for traffic back in June of 2020 with few updates until now.

“You’ll see this is a lot different than what people used to see driving across this bridge,” said Daniel Monroe, project manager.

Monroe says his crews have just a couple of months to go. All that’s left to do is some final designs.

“And basically, what this is allowing us to do is taking this bridge and rehabilitating it. It really wasn’t structurally sound anymore at that point for traffic,” he said.

He says they’re done making structural repairs down below, and up top 5th street has new pavement. Light poles are up across the bridge, they also have ramps and pedestals.

“You’re gonna have playground equipment, you’re gonna have sidewalk chalk for the kids, there’ll be a history walk with the most prominent dates of the bridge,” he said.

When it’s all done, it’ll have lights down below, and a mural on the bridge itself.

“We’re shooting to have this open right around the tail end of March, early April so we’re in the final stages of getting this thing open to the public,” said Monroe

For the North Augusta side of the bridge, Mayor Briton Williams says the city has no involvement with the project.

