Wife accused of killing husband denied bond for the second time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over two years after a local man was killed and buried in his yard, the person accused of his murder was back in court.

The suspect in Eddie Cruey’s murder is his own wife. On Thursday, she was denied bond for a second time.

Investigators believe Sandra Dales killed Cruey with a horseshoe stake then buried him in a shallow grave at their home. For just over two months his body laid in a grave until police found him in February of 2020.

We were in the courtroom Thursday morning. The defense argued that Dales was no longer a threat to the public and that she was not a threat to flee the state if she were to be let out.

But one thing was missing from the hearing this morning, and that was Cruey’s family, who live in Virginia. They say they were not notified until less than 24 hours before the hearing.

District Attorney Jared Williams said: “Our advocate believes she informed the father of the hearing before yesterday, but it has not been formally notated in our file. As such, we are not going to dispute with a grieving family.”

After more than two years, the pain of losing their son never weakens.

“There’s a period of time you go through to process things and you would think it would get easier as time passes but it’s been harder,” said Jerry Cruey, father of Eddie and Kelly Cruey, step-mother of Eddie.

Jerry and Kelly remember the day their son died like it was yesterday.

“It’s just heart-wrenching. It’s just hard to live with,” they said.

Sandra sat behind a screen at her bond hearing.

“She needs to pay for her crimes in the manner that she should,” they said.

Two neighbors both showed up on behalf of Dales. One of them was the neighbor she confessed her murder to. Both say she is a kind and compassionate person, never capable of violence.

“She’s only kind and compassionate except for that one time? When she committed murder,” asked Cruey’s family.

They weren’t given that same chance to defend their son, but say a weight has been lifted knowing she’s still in jail.

“We’re feeling relieved because we were very anxious that there might be a different outcome,” said Jerry and Kelly.

