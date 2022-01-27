Two officers’ actions under investigation in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway regarding a pair of officers in Waynesboro, according to the city’s police department.

A complaint has been made against two officers with the Waynesboro Police Department “in reference to the handling of a call with a juvenile present,” the agency said Thursday in a statement.

The agency said the investigation is in the early stages, so “no information can be released at this time.”

So we don’t really know what the case is about.

“When possible we will provide you with further information,” the agency said in its statement.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.