Advertisement

Toddler went without oxygen for 20 minutes at childcare center before dying, family says

According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after becoming unresponsive late in the afternoon on Dec. 16 at Kayfield Academy II, despite having no pre-existing medical conditions.(WAVE 3 News)
By Emily Van de Riet and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – The parents of a 13-month-old child who died last month after becoming unresponsive at a Kentucky daycare are revealing further details about their daughter’s death.

According to the family, the child died Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after becoming unresponsive Dec. 16 at Kayfield Academy II, despite having no pre-existing medical conditions. The doctors who treated her believe she went without oxygen for more than 20 minutes before being rushed to the hospital, where she remained on life support until her death.

Kayfield Academy II was temporarily shut down for a child death investigation, WAVE reports. The school re-opened Jan. 24 after the temporary closure.

According to a statement from the child’s family through their lawyers, the employee who was in charge of caring for the toddler left the country in late December and has not returned.

The family’s lawyers claim there was “a substantial amount of misinformation” given by school officials regarding what happened prior to the child being rushed to the hospital. According to records, Kayfield employees told emergency responders that the girl was found unconscious while she was taking a nap. However, records also show EMS was called more than two hours after nap time ended, and “it appears that perhaps this inaccurate information was then corrected when pressed by investigators.”

The parents also allege that school officials repeatedly assured parents, staff, and the public on social media that the girl – despite being on life support – was recovering well and was stable.

Additionally, the family’s lawyers said the school has no recording of the girl’s classroom on the day she became unresponsive.

“Kayfield II has, for years, sold itself on a promise of transparency: administrators tout that cameras are present in all rooms of the school and are always recording, thereby allowing parents to have access to their child’s classroom experience,” the family’s statement said. “Now, however, Kayfield II indicates that there is no video footage of (the child’s) classroom for the date of the incident. Specifically, the academy claims that there is no storage or footage recorded by the camera in that room. The academy did, however, promptly produce footage of (the child) in a different room where CPR was attempted.”

In a statement, an attorney representing Kayfield Academy II said no one from the school can comment on the investigation.

“Kayfield Academy and its childcare facilities have served Louisville and its surrounding communities for the last twenty-five years. It is committed to delivering excellent childcare services. Kayfield Academy cannot comment on any specific investigation or student for privacy and confidentiality reasons. Kayfield Academy cooperates fully with any and all regulatory and law enforcement agencies.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department, Cabinet for Health and Family Services and Child Protective Services are conducting the death investigation. The family has not filed a lawsuit and asks anyone with information to speak to investigators or their lawyers.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus generic
Aiken County schools to switch to year-round schedule for 2023-24
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Free N95 masks to be available at these stores in Ga., S.C.
Shooting victim ends up at hospital after North Augusta gunfire
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pregnant shooting victim still in serious condition; car found
These men robbed the JR Mart at 2078 Old Savannah Road, according to the Richmond County...
Armed robbers strike third store this week in Augusta

Latest News

Few days left to get $100 for COVID vaccine
Few days left to get $100 for COVID vaccine
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing had duty to intervene
eddie cruey
Wife accused of killing husband denied bond for the second time
5th bridge
Work on 5th Street Bridge nears completion
denied bond
Wife accused of killing husband denied bond