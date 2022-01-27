Advertisement

Shooting report confirmed in North Augusta shopping complex

Jan. 27, 2022
North Augusta, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety dispatch says they responded to a call about shots fired at the Martintown Plaza Shopping Center on Knox Avenue.

Dispatch tells News 12 they got the call about the shooting around 11 pm, Wednesday night. We are working with law enforcement to gather more details, and any information on possible injuries.

Check back for updates.

