School bus crash blocks lanes in Columbia County

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving a school bus caused some traffic delays in Columbia County.

Dispatch confirms the crash happened around 7:52 a.m. on Highfield Drive at Louisville Road.

Deputies say lanes near the area are blocked at this time, so motorists should seek an alternate route if possible.

There are no reports of injured children at this time.

We are reaching out to law enforcement and school officials for more information.

