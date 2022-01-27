S.C. legislative roundup: New U.S. House map goes to governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A new map for South Carolina’s U.S. House seats is on its way to the governor after the state House approved the plan without any additional debate.

The plan makes minimal changes to the seven current districts, six of which reliably elect Republicans.

The House voted 72-33 on Wednesday to accept changes the Senate made last week. All the votes against the bill were from Democrats.

With Republicans holding a 6-1 advantage in U.S. House seats, there was little desire among their members to make significant changes beyond balancing out the 500,000 people South Carolina added in the past decade.

Both sides expect a lawsuit over the map.

Lawmakers vow to take time on critical race theory rules

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina House members discussing critical race theory in public schools have promised to take their time crafting new rules for teachers.

The chairwoman of the House Education and Public Works Committee says she wasn’t out for a witch hunt for parents, teachers or students but instead wanted to make sure children in South Carolina schools get the best education they can.

Chairwoman Rita Allison led a two-hour discussion Wednesday on five bills that she hopes the committee can distill into one proposal after several public hearings.

Allison repeated several times during the meeting that she wants to keep teaching “the good, the bad and the ugly” in history.

Also this week ...

A group of South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a proposal to ban all abortions in the state should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the nationwide right to the procedure. Following the subcommittee’s vote, the full Senate Medical Affairs committee is now poised to consider that measure, along with a second bill requiring doctors to tell women receiving drug-induced abortions about a controversial method to possibly halt the abortion process.

South Carolina senators overwhelmingly voted to get rid of a requirement for hospitals and large medical centers to get permission from the state to build new facilities, make expansions or buy expensive equipment. The 35-6 vote Tuesday eliminates the Certificate of Need program and sends the bill to the House.

