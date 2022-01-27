The Salvation Army offers job skills at future training program
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army is interviewing for their job skills training program.
The program is an eight-week, Monday through Thursday commitment. Participants will earn five free certifications: (OSHA 10, forklift, SERV Safe, customer service, first aid/ CPR, and additional job training.
Interviews will be from Jan. 24 until Feb. 2. Call (706) 364-4088 or (706) 826-7933 to schedule.
Those interested are urged to complete an application and schedule an interview for a spot in the upcoming class.
