The Salvation Army offers job skills at future training program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army is interviewing for their job skills training program.

The program is an eight-week, Monday through Thursday commitment. Participants will earn five free certifications: (OSHA 10, forklift, SERV Safe, customer service, first aid/ CPR, and additional job training.

Interviews will be from Jan. 24 until Feb. 2. Call (706) 364-4088 or (706) 826-7933 to schedule.

Those interested are urged to complete an application and schedule an interview for a spot in the upcoming class.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.