Roadway roundup: Tree removal causes detour in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The removal of a tree is causing some traffic issues Thursday in North Augusta.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety said eastbound traffic on Martintown Road is being diverted around the intersection at Georgia Avenue.

The detour will take place for most of the day because of a large tree being removed.

Westbound Martintown and all of Georgia Avenue are operating normally.

6-month detour set for bridge in Screven County

SYLVANIA, Ga. - A portion of Ogeechee Road recently closed to thru-traffic and will remain closed for the next six months.

A temporary detour has been established for this section of Ogeechee Road near the Ogeechee Creek bridge between Buck Road and Waters Station Road.

The temporary detour around the closure utilizes Waters Station Road, U.S. 301/State Highway 73, Goloid Church Road, Buck Road and Ogeechee Road. Motorists can access residences in the area up to the work zone.

This $1.6 million Georgia Department of Transportation project will replace the current weight-restricted bridge, which washed out recently.

Lane closures scheduled on I-20 near state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Weather permitting, crews will set new Savannah River bridge beams on Interstate 20 at the state line, requiring westbound lane closures.

Contractors will shut down the right-hand lane from Exit 1 in South Carolina to the Georgia Welcome Center on Feb. 3, 7 and 9 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning.

Drivers could see single-lane closures on alternate dates during this period.

Crews will also install a westbound interstate lane closure Jan. 24 to shift concrete barrier wall between the Savannah River and the Augusta Canal.

Also in the news ...

COLUMBIA COUNTY: There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Furys Ferry Road to relocate utilities in the southbound lane from Sullivan Hartfield Road to Evans to Locks Road. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 31 through Feb. 4.

