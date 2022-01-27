Advertisement

Reported accident causes traffic on Washington Road

Accident on Washington Road and Alexander Road.
Accident on Washington Road and Alexander Road.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies responded to the scene of an accident Wednesday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of Washington Road and Alexander Road.

The westbound lane is currently closed.

Deputies are managing traffic control and motorists are urged to use caution when going through the area.

