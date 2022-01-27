Advertisement

Prisons battling contraband deliveries made by drones

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Seventy grams of marijuana were nearly dropped into a Lowcountry prison yard from the sky.

Recently, a woman was arrested who was trying to get contraband like drugs and phones into the Ridgeland Correctional Institution. The twist, she was going to fly them in by drone, a strategy the South Carolina Department of Corrections says is actually fairly common.

“Once or twice a week we’re alerted at our 21 correctional facilities in South Carolina that there’s a drone intrusion,” South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said.

Many of those drones, like these, get caught before they can deliver whatever they’re carrying. In this case, Director Stirling is proud of an effective collaboration here in Ridgeland that didn’t allow the machine to even get off the ground.

“Great work by our investigations division to get involved in that work and undercover operation with outside law enforcement and stop that contraband from coming in,” Stirling said.

Had they not, he says deliveries like this are dangerous.

“Contraband can lead to turf wars, it can lead to fights, it can lead to violence, and it can lead to deaths and we want to stop that,” he said.

These nets were put in to make these illegal deliveries more difficult, but drones can fly far above them, forcing SCDC to look for other defenses. Stirling says they’re not allowed to use their best option though, due to decades old legislation.

“It is against the law to interfere with a radio frequency and that’s how drones operate. Similarly, you cannot interfere with a radio frequency on a phone per the communications act of 1932, that’s why we cannot block or jam these signals,” Stirling said.

He says with that changed, they would stand a better chance fighting this problem, but for now they’ll continue efforts like the one that led to an arrest in Jasper County.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Deanthony Hayes, unidentified suspect, Travonne Sloans
Suspects identified in convenience store armed robbery
Shooting victim ends up at hospital after North Augusta gunfire
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Dead person found outside Waynesboro restaurant
From left: Sandra Leigh Dales and Eddie Cruey
Wife appears in court over slaying, backyard burial of husband
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Free N95 masks to be available at these stores in Ga., S.C.

Latest News

Fist bump
Job fairs: SRP Park, AU and health care providers are hiring
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Waynesboro cops nearly let girl get kidnapped, mom says
Car accident generic
Hit-and-run kills 20-year-old woman in Aiken
Shooting
19-year-old shot dead in the middle of Augusta roadway
Jhasean Carmichael
Suspect named, 2 sought for questioning in Waffle House heist