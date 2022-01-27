Prisons battling contraband deliveries made by drones

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Seventy grams of marijuana were nearly dropped into a Lowcountry prison yard from the sky.

Recently, a woman was arrested who was trying to get contraband like drugs and phones into the Ridgeland Correctional Institution. The twist, she was going to fly them in by drone, a strategy the South Carolina Department of Corrections says is actually fairly common.

“Once or twice a week we’re alerted at our 21 correctional facilities in South Carolina that there’s a drone intrusion,” South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said.

Many of those drones, like these, get caught before they can deliver whatever they’re carrying. In this case, Director Stirling is proud of an effective collaboration here in Ridgeland that didn’t allow the machine to even get off the ground.

“Great work by our investigations division to get involved in that work and undercover operation with outside law enforcement and stop that contraband from coming in,” Stirling said.

Had they not, he says deliveries like this are dangerous.

“Contraband can lead to turf wars, it can lead to fights, it can lead to violence, and it can lead to deaths and we want to stop that,” he said.

These nets were put in to make these illegal deliveries more difficult, but drones can fly far above them, forcing SCDC to look for other defenses. Stirling says they’re not allowed to use their best option though, due to decades old legislation.

“It is against the law to interfere with a radio frequency and that’s how drones operate. Similarly, you cannot interfere with a radio frequency on a phone per the communications act of 1932, that’s why we cannot block or jam these signals,” Stirling said.

He says with that changed, they would stand a better chance fighting this problem, but for now they’ll continue efforts like the one that led to an arrest in Jasper County.

