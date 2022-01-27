Overnight fire displaces residents of home on Jennings Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters battled a blaze early Thursday at a home on Jennings Road.

The fire was reported around midnight at the home in the 2400 block of Jennings.

Firefighters worked quickly to get the four people and three pets out of the home safely and uninjured, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

Everyone living at the home has been displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

