Law enforcement responded to two shootings reported in South Carolina

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement responded to two shooting calls across the river in South Carolina.

Aiken County deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Jeffcoat Road around 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning. This is about two miles outside of Wagener.

Dispatch says deputies attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle in the area near the scene of the reported shooting. We’re told the driver of that car did not stop and attempted to flee the scene, resulting in a short chase. We’re told deputies eventually called off the pursuit without stopping the driver.

Earlier in the night, North Augusta Public Safety dispatch says officers responded to a call about shots fired at the Martintown Plaza Shopping Center on Knox Avenue.

Dispatch says that call came in around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

We have reached out to local law enforcement for more details.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.