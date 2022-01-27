Job training, career fairs are coming up in the CSRA

Salvation Army offers job skills at future training program

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Salvation Army is interviewing for its job skills training program.

The program is an eight-week, Monday through Thursday commitment. Participants will earn five free certifications: (OSHA 10, forklift, SERV Safe, customer service, first aid/ CPR, and additional job training.

Interviews will be from Jan. 24 until Feb. 2. Call 706-364-4088 or 706-826-7933 to schedule.

Those interested are urged to complete an application and schedule an interview for a spot in the upcoming class.

Augusta University career fair scheduled next week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - There will be a career fair for Augusta University on Feb. 1 from 2-4 p.m. at Goodwill Job Connection, 3179 Washington Road.

Open positions and fields include information technology, nursing, dental assistants, human resources, maintenance, grounds keeping, environmental services, faculty/instructors and administrative research.

All are encouraged to apply online prior to attending: www.augusta.edu/careers.

Virtual career fair set for health care workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Health care professionals are invited to take part in the South Carolina Health Care Virtual Career Fair hosted by the South Carolina Department of Administration.

Twelve state agencies will offer virtual career booths during the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 2.

The virtual career fair, the third hosted by the state of South Carolina since May 2021, provides health care professionals a chance to explore a wide range of opportunities within state government.

During the fair, job seekers can take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings. Some of the participating agencies include:

To register, visit https://bddy.me/33ykOtl.

