Advertisement

Job training, career fairs are coming up in the CSRA

Fist bump
Fist bump(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Salvation Army offers job skills at future training program

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Salvation Army is interviewing for its job skills training program.

The program is an eight-week, Monday through Thursday commitment. Participants will earn five free certifications: (OSHA 10, forklift, SERV Safe, customer service, first aid/ CPR, and additional job training.

MORE | There’s mixed news on unemployment for 2-state region

Interviews will be from Jan. 24 until Feb. 2. Call 706-364-4088 or 706-826-7933 to schedule.

Those interested are urged to complete an application and schedule an interview for a spot in the upcoming class.

Augusta University career fair scheduled next week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - There will be a career fair for Augusta University on Feb. 1 from 2-4 p.m. at Goodwill Job Connection, 3179 Washington Road.

Open positions and fields include information technology, nursing, dental assistants, human resources, maintenance, grounds keeping, environmental services, faculty/instructors and administrative research.

All are encouraged to apply online prior to attending: www.augusta.edu/careers.

Virtual career fair set for health care workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Health care professionals are invited to take part in the South Carolina Health Care Virtual Career Fair hosted by the South Carolina Department of Administration.

Twelve state agencies will offer virtual career booths during the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 2.

The virtual career fair, the third hosted by the state of South Carolina since May 2021, provides health care professionals a chance to explore a wide range of opportunities within state government.

During the fair, job seekers can take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings. Some of the participating agencies include:

To register, visit https://bddy.me/33ykOtl.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus generic
Aiken County schools to switch to year-round schedule for 2023-24
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Free N95 masks to be available at these stores in Ga., S.C.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pregnant shooting victim still in serious condition; car found
Officers respond to separate reports of gunshots in Aiken County
Allendale Police Department, South Carolina
Coroner, SLED investigate 33-year-old man’s slaying in Allendale

Latest News

There’s mixed news on unemployment for 2-state region
The Salvation Army is looking for applicants for their job skills training program.
The Salvation Army offers job skills at future training program
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Free N95 masks to be available at these stores in Ga., S.C.
Waffle House
Waffle House secrets revealed on how your order is tracked