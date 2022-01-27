Ga. Capitol roundup: Bill seeks standards for crime, court records

ATLANTA - Marsy’s Law for Georgia announced plans to introduce the Criminal Record Responsibility Act to the General Assembly of Georgia this legislative session.

The legislation aims to amend Title 15 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated to re-establish the Criminal Case Data Exchange Board as an advisory board to the Council of Superior Court Clerks of Georgia.

Additionally, the powers of the board would transfer to the council, empowering the council to create uniform rules for electronic filing, with advice from the judiciary, public safety and state officials.

The legislation aims to begin the process of developing a comprehensive solution to the fragmented county court systems and inconsistent data entry throughout Georgia into the Georgia Crime Information Center.

Criminal data from jails and courts throughout the state’s 159 counties is not uniformly electronic, nor are any of the current systems equipped to communicate with each other.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan expressed support for the law on Thursday.

“As the nation grapples with rising crime, all facets of the judicial system must be properly equipped to respond immediately and effectively,” Duncan said. “Current reporting data shows unacceptable metrics that pose a major public safety risk for communities. Working with partners across the state, our goal is to establish a framework to solve this issue while also strengthening protections for victims in Georgia.”

Also voicing support was Gov. Brian Kemp.

“Solving this ongoing issue is critical to keeping our communities and crime victims safe,” Kemp said. “When communication breakdowns exist between law enforcement, crime victims, prosecutors, judges, and potential employers, then justice cannot be effectively served.”

The legislation will be sponsored by Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia.

Georgia House gives nod to proposed new city of East Cobb

ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most affluent suburban areas is a step closer to becoming its own city.

The Georgia House voted 98-63 Thursday to allow voters in a proposed city of East Cobb to decide whether they want to incorporate.

The measure would next need to move to the Senate for more debate. If the bill becomes law, residents would vote on cityhood on May 25.

Proponents say the move will bring government closer to the people.

Opponents say the proposal is rushed, makes unneeded changes to county services that function just fine and could harm county government.

Metro Atlanta has seen a wave of suburban incorporations since 2005, fostered by Republicans.

Also this week ...

Republicans in the Georgia House say they will push forward with a proposal that would allow parents to protest books and other materials that they believe are harmful to minors. Under Senate bill 226, school officials required to decide within seven days whether to remove the material. The measure stalled in the House last year, but began moving ahead again this week with a subcommittee hearing.

