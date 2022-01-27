Advertisement

Former SCDMV employee charged with accepting bribes

FILE PHOTO of a DMV in South Carolina. This photo does NOT contain the alleged suspect.
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles employee has been charged with accepting bribes, according to officials.

Othinell Arthur Jenkins, III, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of receiving anything of value to influence action of public employees, according to SLED officials.

On April 13, while at the SCDMV on O’Neil Court, Jenkins took $100 from a customer in return for giving him a Beginner’s Permit without passing the knowledge test, according to officials.

In March, officials say Jenkins accepted concert tickets in exchange for passing a person on the road test and issuing him a Driver’s License. The person did not take/complete/pass the test, according to officials.

Jenkins is also accused of taking $60 from a customer in return for passing her tests and issued her a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Beginner’s Permit. the woman did not take, complete or pass the CDL Combination Vehicle, Air Brakes or Knowledge Test before receiving her permit, according to SLED.

SLED was called in to investigate by the DMV.

Jenkins was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

