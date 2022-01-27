Advertisement

Major gas leak on Whiskey Road, evacuation due

Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the City of Aiken Dispatch, the Fresh Market Shopping Center at 1400 Whiskey Road is being evacuated due to a ruptured gas line.

Authorities say the entire section of Whiskey Road is currently shut down as utility workers attempt to get the gas leak under control.

At this time, traffic is allowed to leave the area, but no traffic is being allowed in.

We reached out to Aiken’s Department of Public Safety for more information and we have not received a response.

Check back for updates.

