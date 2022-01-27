Few days left to get $100 for the city’s vaccination initiative

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The city began the Vax Up Augusta initiative, and since then, people have been taking the vaccine and getting richer.

COVID vaccinations across the Peach State are keeping steady. Sixty-two percent of people in Georgia have at least one dose. Here in Richmond County, those numbers are lower. Only about 46 percent have one dose and less than half of the county are fully vaccinated.

City leaders say their incentive program, ‘Vax Up Augusta’ played a big part.

The last day of the program will be Jan. 31. The lines have dwindled, and the gift cards are running out.

“We did see pretty steady traffic of people inquiring about the incentive and coming in to take advantage of it,” said Ron Skenes, Christ Community Health, director of communications.

Christ Community Health participated in the incentive program since the start. Now they’re down to just a handful of gift cards.

Skenes believes it was successful. Not all the thousands of people vaccinated over the last six months did it for the money.

“Not sure if that’s just from the incentive, or if that’s a combination of people hearing about the incentive and the uptick in omicron and other things that are going on,” he said.

Dr. Lee Merchen, director of public health, district six said: “At this point, it’s a measure of inches sometimes.”

After several large-scale clinics, The Department of Health ran out of cards back in December. They were allocated the most cards.

“It was really for those people that were maybe just a little reluctant for whatever reason to go ahead and get that safe vaccine,” she said.

Merchan also says the program was a success, but $100 isn’t enough anymore.

“I think for whatever reason people at this point have chosen that they’re not going to get the vaccine,” she said.

Instead, maybe the key is finding out what’s stopping them.

“I’d really like to know more about who they are, you know, and what’s holding them back,” said Merchan.

Locations offering the initiative

Medical Associates Plus and Christ Community Health. They offer Moderna 1st, 2nd, and booster doses for adults only.

The Department of Health still offers vaccinations at all their sites.

