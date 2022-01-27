Advertisement

Few days left to get $100 for the city’s vaccination initiative

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The city began the Vax Up Augusta initiative, and since then, people have been taking the vaccine and getting richer.

COVID vaccinations across the Peach State are keeping steady. Sixty-two percent of people in Georgia have at least one dose. Here in Richmond County, those numbers are lower. Only about 46 percent have one dose and less than half of the county are fully vaccinated.

City leaders say their incentive program, ‘Vax Up Augusta’ played a big part.

The last day of the program will be Jan. 31. The lines have dwindled, and the gift cards are running out.

“We did see pretty steady traffic of people inquiring about the incentive and coming in to take advantage of it,” said Ron Skenes, Christ Community Health, director of communications.

MORE | Should 2-state residents be worried about ‘stealth omicron’?

Christ Community Health participated in the incentive program since the start. Now they’re down to just a handful of gift cards.

Skenes believes it was successful. Not all the thousands of people vaccinated over the last six months did it for the money.

“Not sure if that’s just from the incentive, or if that’s a combination of people hearing about the incentive and the uptick in omicron and other things that are going on,” he said.

Dr. Lee Merchen, director of public health, district six said: “At this point, it’s a measure of inches sometimes.”

After several large-scale clinics, The Department of Health ran out of cards back in December. They were allocated the most cards.

“It was really for those people that were maybe just a little reluctant for whatever reason to go ahead and get that safe vaccine,” she said.

MORE | South Carolina COVID test results are back on schedule

Merchan also says the program was a success, but $100 isn’t enough anymore.

“I think for whatever reason people at this point have chosen that they’re not going to get the vaccine,” she said.

Instead, maybe the key is finding out what’s stopping them.

“I’d really like to know more about who they are, you know, and what’s holding them back,” said Merchan.

Locations offering the initiative

  • Medical Associates Plus and Christ Community Health. They offer Moderna 1st, 2nd, and booster doses for adults only.
  • The Department of Health still offers vaccinations at all their sites.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus generic
Aiken County schools to switch to year-round schedule for 2023-24
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Free N95 masks to be available at these stores in Ga., S.C.
Shooting victim ends up at hospital after North Augusta gunfire
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pregnant shooting victim still in serious condition; car found
These men robbed the JR Mart at 2078 Old Savannah Road, according to the Richmond County...
Armed robbers strike third store this week in Augusta

Latest News

Pho-Ramen'L
New businesses and employment opportunities for downtown Augusta
More growth for downtown Augusta in 2022
More growth for downtown Augusta in 2022
Few days left to get $100 for COVID vaccine
Few days left to get $100 for COVID vaccine
eddie cruey
Wife accused of killing husband denied bond for the second time