Faith, family, and basketball: How Andrew Spurlock is carrying on his late father’s legacy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Being a first-year head coach is challenging. Doing it during a global pandemic is even harder. Doing it after a tragic loss is something someone should never have to go through. But Westminster girls’ basketball coach Andrew Spurlock is, and he’s leaning on his family and deep-rooted faith to shine through the dark time.

For Spurlock, basketball is a family tradition. It runs through the Spurlock blood. Andrew is the fifth of 11 kids. His youngest sister, Aimee, is a sophomore on the Wildcats.

“We’ve done it as a family since day one,” said Andrew Spurlock. “Whether it was my dad coaching me or me coaching my brothers and sisters, family and basketball just kind of go hand in hand.”

Andrew’s dad John coached around the area for years at Curtis Baptist and Wardlaw Academy. Andrew got his first job from his dad, and the two served as a father-son coaching duo at Wardlaw. John took the head coaching job at Westminster this off-season, and Andrew was set to be his assistant.

Just three months before the Wildcats’ first game, John tragically passed away.

“When you go through something like that, you’re going to need the support of your family,” Andrew said. “Thankfully, my Westminster family stepped in as well. They were super loving. They wrapped us up in prayer. That’s why we break every huddle with ‘family on three’ because this is just as much of a family as anything else.”

Andrew is now facing two new challenges: step into his first high school head coaching role, and carry on his father’s legacy.

“He left a legacy of not only a lot of championships and over 200 wins. He also left a legacy of impacting these student-athletes off the court more than on the court,” Andrew said.

Through tragedy, he’s relied on faith and family to get through. As he continues this new chapter of his coaching career, he knows his father is watching over him with a smile.

“There are so many things that are bigger than basketball,” he said. “And I get to use basketball as my avenue to impact lives further down the road.”

The Wildcats currently sit in third in the region standings, just a game behind second place.

