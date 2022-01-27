Advertisement

Ex-staffer admits bilking Orangeburg County schools out of $550K

Image for Your Family Law Center
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - David Cortez Marshall, Jr., 30, of Orangeburg, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to defrauding the Orangeburg County School District of over $550,000, according to federal prosecutors.

Evidence revealed Marshall, a former media communications specialist employed by the Orangeburg County School District, created a scheme to defraud the district while purchasing remote-learning cameras for school classrooms.

Through the use of shell companies, fabricated documents, forged signatures and a false identity, Marshall steered the district’s purchasing contracts to companies he created and controlled, purchased the cameras, then sold them to the district at a substantial markup.

Marshall also received funds from the district for the cameras that he never paid to the seller.

Marshall received more than $550,000 in illegal proceeds.

His scheme was eventually discovered by other school district employees, who confronted Marshall and reported the matter to the FBI for further investigation.

Marshall faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud, in addition to restitution, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of supervision to follow the term of imprisonment.

U.S. District Judge Mary G. Lewis accepted the guilty plea and will sentence Marshall.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus generic
Aiken County schools to switch to year-round schedule for 2023-24
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Free N95 masks to be available at these stores in Ga., S.C.
Officers respond to separate reports of gunshots in Aiken County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pregnant shooting victim still in serious condition; car found
These men robbed the JR Mart at 2078 Old Savannah Road, according to the Richmond County...
Armed robbers strike third store this week in Augusta

Latest News

File folder generic
Two officers’ actions under investigation in Waynesboro
FILE - Judge J. Michelle Childs, who was nominated by President Barack Obama to the U.S....
S.C. judge J. Michelle Childs being considered as potential SCOTUS nominee
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Dead person found outside Waynesboro restaurant
A Ring camera captured this image at the home of a peeping tom victim.
Georgia peeper’s victims plaster man’s face all over the place