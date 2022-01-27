Ex-staffer admits bilking Orangeburg County schools out of $550K

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - David Cortez Marshall, Jr., 30, of Orangeburg, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to defrauding the Orangeburg County School District of over $550,000, according to federal prosecutors.

Evidence revealed Marshall, a former media communications specialist employed by the Orangeburg County School District, created a scheme to defraud the district while purchasing remote-learning cameras for school classrooms.

Through the use of shell companies, fabricated documents, forged signatures and a false identity, Marshall steered the district’s purchasing contracts to companies he created and controlled, purchased the cameras, then sold them to the district at a substantial markup.

Marshall also received funds from the district for the cameras that he never paid to the seller.

Marshall received more than $550,000 in illegal proceeds.

His scheme was eventually discovered by other school district employees, who confronted Marshall and reported the matter to the FBI for further investigation.

Marshall faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud, in addition to restitution, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of supervision to follow the term of imprisonment.

U.S. District Judge Mary G. Lewis accepted the guilty plea and will sentence Marshall.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.