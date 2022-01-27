Advertisement

DHEC free COVID testing kits initiative is in full swing

By Celeste Springer
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After an overload of data preventing public health officials from releasing the most updated information, DHEC has reported a new record of COVID cases over the weekend.

On Sunday, more than 22 thousand new cases were reported across the Palmetto State.

‘Better be safe than sorry’ are the words reverberating through DHEC’s offices lately. That is, better to have an at-home test and not need it than not have one at all.

MORE | Road to recovery for local man after being diagnosed with COVID-19

It’s why people like Dawn Gillas are picking up theirs.

“If I ever do get a sniffle, I want to make sure what’s going on with me, and then I got my 90-year-old mother that lives on the farm with me. I want her to be able to take a test,” she said. “We’re both vaccinated, and this omicron doesn’t seem to care.”

DHEC’s initiative to give out free testing kits is now in full swing.

“There just is not enough capacity to do a PCR on every person every time they need to be tested,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC public health director.

It’s why you’ll be able to find one for free at almost every DHEC main office in South Carolina. They’ve ordered 2 million, with plans to send about 25 percent of them to schools.

DHEC tells us they’re giving schools flexibility with whether they’ll be administering them in school, or sending them home with kids.

MORE | Newly proposed SC law would make it a crime to ask about vaccine status

“But we are working with school districts right now to provide them with rapid tests, which are administered by a health care professional like a nurse,” said Traxler.

Even though our COVID case numbers have skyrocketed, those don’t include the rapid tests people are taking at home.

We’re told more important than counting numbers, is ensuring people know when they’re positive.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

dead wrong
I-TEAM | Dead wrong: Jail medical staff thought mom was faking illness; now she’s gone
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pregnant woman shot on Warren Street in Richmond County
school bus generic
Aiken County schools to switch to year-round schedule for 2023-24
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Armed robbers strike pair of Augusta dollar stores
Richmond County deputies are looking for this man involved in an assault on a federal employee.
Man wanted in Augusta assault on a federal employee

Latest News

dhec testing
DHEC free COVID testing kits initiative
The Salvation Army is looking for applicants for their job skills training program.
The Salvation Army offers job skills at future training program
Accident on Washington Road and Alexander Road.
Reported accident causes traffic on Washington Road
Victims of a 2019 boat crash have filed claims against the estates of Paul Murdaugh and his...
Claims totaling $65M filed against estates of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh by victims in 2019 boat crash