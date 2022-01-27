Advertisement

Dead person found outside Waynesboro restaurant

Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police have launched an investigation after a dead person was found in a vehicle in Waynesboro.

At about 11:21 a.m. Thursday, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to Pizza Hut on North Liberty Street in reference to a suspicious situation.

MORE | Two officers’ actions under investigation in Waynesboro

Upon arrival, an officer observed a 38 year old Black male in a vehicle who was deceased.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The identity of the man will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

