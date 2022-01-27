Dead person found outside Waynesboro restaurant

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police have launched an investigation after a dead person was found in a vehicle in Waynesboro.

At about 11:21 a.m. Thursday, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to Pizza Hut on North Liberty Street in reference to a suspicious situation.

Upon arrival, an officer observed a 38 year old Black male in a vehicle who was deceased.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The identity of the man will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.