Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures expected to fall into the upper 20s this morning.

Another sunny and cool day with afternoon highs only reaching the mid to lower 50s. Clouds will start to develop tonight and through Friday morning. Temperatures will be slightly warming, but still below the freezing mark. We’ll stay cool Friday afternoon with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. There is the chance for a few isolated rain showers by Friday evening, but many locations will remain dry.

Cold temperatures will follow the rain showers and a transition to snow could be possible for eastern portions of SC, but here locally we’ll likely miss out on a 3rd round of winter weather. A developing area of low pressure will be moving away from the Carolina Coastline and will pull very cold Canadian air into our region, lows by Sunday morning could fall into the upper teens to low 20s. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

