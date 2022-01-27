Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Chilly week ahead with below average temperatures.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll see mostly clear skies as we continue through this evening, temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s by Thursday morning.

Tomorrow will be another sunny and cool day with afternoon highs only reaching the mid to lower 50s. Clouds will start to develop tomorrow night and through Friday morning. Temperatures will be slightly warming, but still below the freezing mark. We’ll stay cool Friday afternoon with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. There is the chance for a few isolated rain showers by Friday evening but many locations will remain dry.

Cold temperatures will follow the rain showers and a transition to snow could be possible for eastern portions of SC but here locally we’ll likely miss out on a 3rd round of winter weather. A developing area of low pressure will be moving away from the Carolina Coastline and will pull very cold Canadian air into our region, lows by Sunday morning could fall into the upper teens to low 20s. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

dead wrong
I-TEAM | Dead wrong: Jail medical staff thought mom was faking illness; now she’s gone
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pregnant woman shot on Warren Street in Richmond County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Armed robbers strike pair of Augusta dollar stores
school bus generic
Aiken County schools to switch to year-round schedule for 2023-24
Richmond County deputies are looking for this man involved in an assault on a federal employee.
Man wanted in Augusta assault on a federal employee

Latest News

Sunny & Seasonal
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Sunny and Cool
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
A rare snowfall brought out the joy and wonder in CSRA residents.
In winter storm, CSRA residents sit back and enjoy the snow
First Alert Saturday AM
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong