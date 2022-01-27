Wife appears in court over slaying, backyard burial of husband

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta woman was again denied bond on charges she killed her husband and buried his body in the backyard.

Sandra Leigh Dales appeared before Judge Jesse Stone on Thursday morning for a second bond consideration.

Bond had been denied in 2020 in the 2019 murder of her husband, Eddie Cruey.

Authorities allege Cruey was killed by a horseshoe stake at their shared home in the 3000 block of Jeanne Road on Nov. 23, 2019.

Shortly after, neighbors say the yard surrounding their home started to smell bad.

Twice in the July before the slaying, investigators were called to the home for domestic violence incidents.

One such incident was described with Cruey chasing the dogs with a knife. The other incident, officials say, ended with Dales being arrested o suspicion of hitting Cruey in the head with a hammer.

Simple battery charges against Dales were dropped in 2003 for hitting another man in the face.

