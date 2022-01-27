Advertisement

Wife appears in court over slaying, backyard burial of husband

From left: Sandra Leigh Dales and Eddie Cruey
From left: Sandra Leigh Dales and Eddie Cruey(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta woman was again denied bond on charges she killed her husband and buried his body in the backyard.

Sandra Leigh Dales appeared before Judge Jesse Stone on Thursday morning for a second bond consideration.

Bond had been denied in 2020 in the 2019 murder of her husband, Eddie Cruey.

MORE | Armed robbers strike third store this week in Augusta

Authorities allege Cruey was killed by a horseshoe stake at their shared home in the 3000 block of Jeanne Road on Nov. 23, 2019.

Shortly after, neighbors say the yard surrounding their home started to smell bad.

Twice in the July before the slaying, investigators were called to the home for domestic violence incidents.

One such incident was described with Cruey chasing the dogs with a knife. The other incident, officials say, ended with Dales being arrested o suspicion of hitting Cruey in the head with a hammer.

Simple battery charges against Dales were dropped in 2003 for hitting another man in the face.

