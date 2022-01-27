Armed robbers strike third store this week in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A string of armed robberies continues across Augusta, with a convenience store being the latest business hit.

And while authorities aren’t saying whether this latest robbery is related to two others earlier this week, there are some similarities.

In the latest case, the JR Mart was robbed Wednesday night at 2078 Old Savannah Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:30 p.m., a clerk was checking out a customer when three males entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint.

The clerk stated that one of the robbers jumped behind the counter and pointed a gun at her. The clerk stated that the robber said he wouldn’t shoot her if she gives up the money.

She said the robbers took the two drawers out of the cash registers and ran out of the store in the direction of the Dogwood apartments.

A customer said one of the robbers took a $20 bill from her.

Two of the robbers had handguns and one was holding a black trash bag. One robber was wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black-and-white Air Max 97 and a black mask. Another robber had on a camouflage jacket, a black coat, blue pants, white Crocs sandals and a yellow mask. The third robber was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black shoes, he also had a black mask.

It was the third high-profile armed robbery of the week in Augusta.

The other two happened minutes apart Monday night.

The first happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 7:27 p.m. The second was at the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker Boulevard at 7:31 p.m.

Deputies say both robbers appear to be young Black males dressed in all black.

An incident report from authorities outlined how the robbery unfolded at the Dollar General.

The manager said one of the robbers wore a black zip-up jacket, white shirt, gloves, black pants, black shoes and black face mask. The other was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes, blue ball cap and black face mask.

After paying for the items of a customer who then left, the male with the white shoes removed an unknown make/model handgun from the left front pocket of his pants, deputies said. The male then pointed the gun at the clerk as he walked behind the counter where the clerk and register were. The armed male shot one round toward the ground near the clerk.

The other male then ran behind the counter, grabbed the cash drawer from the register and ran out of the store, deputies said. The armed male then ran out of the store, following his counterpart.

Both males were seen running in the direction of MLK Boulevard and Johnson Avenue.

Bullets were found lodged in two packs of cigarettes behind the counter.

At the Dollar Tree, similar descriptions were given for the robbers. At the checkout line, when the clerk opened the cash drawer, one of the robbers told her to “give me all the money.”

Although a gun was seen pointed at the ceiling, the incident report doesn’t tell of any shots being fired.

If you have any information to help deputies solve these cases, you’re asked to call 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.