Walker raises $5.4M in last quarter for Georgia Senate bid

ATLANTA - Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign says the former football star raised $5.4 million for his U.S. Senate race in the last quarter of 2021.

Walker is seeking the Republican nomination in Georgia for the seat of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Walker’s campaign said in a statement Wednesday that he has raised nearly $10 million total since joining the race last summer.

Walker is a political newcomer, but he’s well-know across the state for his football career with the University of Georgia and in the NFL.

He’s also running with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

At least three other Republicans have declared candidacies for the GOP nomination to challenge Warnock, who won a runoff election last year to become Georgia’s first Black senator.

“Team Herschel is so grateful for our friends and supporters across Georgia and the United States who are helping our campaign,” Walker said. “As we travel all over the Peach State, we are meeting thousands of hardworking Georgians who are fed up with the direction our country is headed. Though I have been blessed with many amazing opportunities, running for U.S. Senate to represent my home state is the greatest honor and privilege of my life.”

The campaign will file its detailed financial report with the Federal Election Commission by Jan. 31.

