S.C. legislative roundup: Abortion ban advances as heartbeat bill goes to court

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A group of South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a proposal to ban all abortions in the state should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the nationwide right to the procedure.

Following the subcommittee’s vote, the full Senate Medical Affairs committee is now poised to consider that measure, along with a second bill requiring doctors to tell women receiving drug-induced abortions about a controversial method to possibly halt the abortion process.

The first proposal would define that life begins at fertilization and any doctor who performs an abortion after that point could face similar charges to murder. The bill also says birth control and other contraception methods would not be outlawed and abortions could be performed if a mother’s life is in danger or an egg was fertilized outside the womb.

If passed by the Republican-controlled state Legislature, the law would take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that protected abortion rights across the country, and turn that decision over to states. About a dozen states already have similar laws.

South Carolina ‘fetal heartbeat’ bill heads to appeals court

COLUMBIA, S.C. - An appellate court is preparing to hear arguments over a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s abortion law.

The court is set to hear arguments Thursday in Planned Parenthood’s case against South Carolina’s measure.

The law requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a so-called “fetal heartbeat,” which can typically be detected about six weeks into pregnancy.

If it is, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger.

Opponents say many women don’t know they’re pregnant at six weeks.

Medical experts say the cardiac activity isn’t an actual heartbeat but rather an initial flutter of electric movement.

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Medical marijuana legalization is sure to be a hot point of debate in the Legislature this week.

A special debate is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon on the senate floor.

The bill’s main sponsor, Sen. Tom Davis (R-Beaufort) calls it a win for South Carolinians suffering from certain medical conditions like cancer or PTSD, after years of compromise to get his Compassionate Care Act to this point.

But it’s gotten its fair share of criticism.

“A lot of it is, two baby steps forward and three back,” Scott Weldon said.

Weldon is the executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws in South Carolina.

“We believe that the harms imposed by the enforcement of unconstitutional marijuana laws are more harmful than anything the plant could ever do to somebody,” he said.

He believes it’s a step in the right direction.

The bill would legalize weed for medicinal purposes, something more than 70% of states in the U.S. have already done.

But South Carolina advocates feel burned by the limitations it imposes. It’s considered one of the most conservative of its kind.

Most notably, if the law passes patients wouldn’t be able to smoke the drug and couldn’t get prescriptions for the actual flower.

Senate votes to end state control of hospital expansions

COLUMBIA - South Carolina senators have overwhelmingly voted to get rid of a requirement for hospitals and large medical centers to get permission from the state to build new facilities, make expansions or buy expensive equipment.

The 35-6 vote Tuesday eliminates the Certificate of Need program and sends the bill to the House.

Supporters of the repeal say its an antiquated system not needed in the time of health care conglomerates.

Opponents include the South Carolina Hospital Association.

They say the program protects rural hospitals and can prevent hospitals from overspending because of competition.

Graham, back at S.C. Statehouse, wants balanced budget amendment

COLUMBIA, S.C. - U.S. Sen Lindsey Graham returned to where his political career started to ask South Carolina lawmakers to pass a proposal amendment to the U.S. Constitution to require a balanced federal budget.

Graham says states need to put pressure on the U.S. House and Senate to stop them from spending more money than they take in.

He spoke from the second-floor lobby of the Statehouse, where his political career began as a South Carolina House member.

State lawmakers say they are working on drafting an amendment to join the roughly two-dozen states that have already passed some form of a balanced budget amendment.

Thirty-eight states would have to ratify the amendment to put it in the Constitution

