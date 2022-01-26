Advertisement

Saints’ Sean Payton steps down as coach after 16 years

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton holds the George Halas trophy after the Saints won...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton holds the George Halas trophy after the Saints won the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2010. The Saints defeated the Vikings 31-28 to advance to the Super Bowl against the Indianapolis Colts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, whose 16-year tenure with the club included its only Super Bowl championship and also a one-season suspension stemming from the NFL’s bounty investigation, is leaving coaching.

Payton informed the team on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his first and only NFL head coaching job with a 152-89 regular-season record — and nine playoff appearances — in 15 seasons. The 2009 Saints won the NFL title. Payton says he doesn’t “know what’s next and it kind of feels good.” Payton says he could coach again, but not likely in the coming season because that’s not where his heart is.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

