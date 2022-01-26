Pregnant shooting victim still in serious condition; car found

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have found the stolen vehicle of an Augusta carjacking and shooting victim, who remains in serious condition two days after being attacked.

We’re learning more about that case and two armed robberies that are among the latest in a strong of violent crimes across Richmond County.

An update on shooting victim

The victim of Monday’s carjacking, a 30-year-old pregnant woman, said an unknown male wearing a black ski mask came up to her vehicle and shot her while she was inside it in the 2000 block of Warren Street.

The victim suffered a wound to her right side and was taken to a hospital. She was in serious condition as of Wednesday afternoon. The condition of her child is unavailable.

After shooting the woman, the thief took the vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction, deputies reported.

The charcoal gray 2015 Chevy Impala was found Tuesday in the 1800 Block of Watkins Street, a short distance from the shooting, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The vehicle was abandoned and will be processed for evidence by the criminal investigations division, the agency said.

Deputies say if you have any information that could be helpful in the investigation, contact an on-duty investigator at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

What happened during robberies

The two armed robberies happened minutes apart Monday night.

The first happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 7:27 p.m. The second was at the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker Boulevard at 7:31 p.m.

Deputies say both robbers appear to be young Black males dressed in all black.

An incident report from authorities outlined how the robbery unfolded at the Dollar General.

The manager said one of the robbers wore a black zip-up jacket, white shirt, gloves, black pants, black shoes and black face mask. The other was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes, blue ball cap and black face mask.

After paying for the items of a customer who then left, the male with the white shoes removed an unknown make/model handgun from the left front pocket of his pants, deputies said. The male then pointed the gun at the clerk as he walked behind the counter where the clerk and register were. The armed male shot one round toward the ground near the clerk.

The other male then ran behind the counter, grabbed the cash drawer from the register and ran out of the store, deputies said. The armed male then ran out of the store, following his counterpart.

Both males were seen running in the direction of MLK Boulevard and Johnson Avenue.

Bullets were found lodged in two packs of cigarettes behind the counter.

At the Dollar Tree, similar descriptions were given for the robbers. At the checkout line, when the clerk opened the cash drawer, one of the robbers told her to “give me all the money.”

Although a gun was seen pointed at the ceiling, the incident report doesn’t tell of any shots being fired.

A look at local shootings

Here’s a timeline of shootings in Richmond County so far this year:

The first shooting of the year happened on New Year’s Eve, on Ramsgate Road near Wheeler and Aumond Road, and the police believe that was a domestic disturbance. Melissa Domingo was charged with shooting her husband in the head. Deputies say she was arrested on the scene and charged with aggravated assault and gun charges.

Fast forward nearly a week later to the evening of Jan. 8. That’s when 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony was shot and killed in her front yard.

The following day, at 1:04 a.m., two people shot in their car at Gordon Highway and Wilkinson Road. There were no serious injuries.

The next evening, two men were shot on Fenwick Street, one of those was serious.

Then there was a four-day lull until a double homicide on Hammond Avenue near Peach Orchard Road. Two women were shot and killed, and a third was taken to the hospital.

Almost 10 days later, there was an aggravated assault and armed robbery on Gordon Highway near North Leg Road. On Jan. 23, suspect Brian Moss was considered wanted, armed and dangerous.

We’ve reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for incident reports to see what may be the cause for these crimes and to ask what they’re doing to put an end to gun violence across our area.

