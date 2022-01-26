MLB drops arbitration cuts after union holds on free agents

(AP) - Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility.

The move was made during the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2. The clubs also accepted the union’s framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool. The incremental progress was positive given the sides didn’t even speak about central economic issues for six weeks before talks resumed Jan. 13.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.