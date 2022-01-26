Advertisement

MLB drops arbitration cuts after union holds on free agents

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred kicks off the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft in Denver. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage and first in 26 years appears almost certain to start Dec. 2, 2021, freezing the free-agent market and threatening the start of spring training in February. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility.

The move was made during the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2. The clubs also accepted the union’s framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool. The incremental progress was positive given the sides didn’t even speak about central economic issues for six weeks before talks resumed Jan. 13.

