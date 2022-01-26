Advertisement

Local flower shop says goodbye after 20 years in business

By Craig Allison
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After more than 20 years of business, Jim Bush Flower Shop in North Augusta says it’s closing its doors.

They’ve been there for every loved one’s funeral, Mother’s Day, and Valentine’s Day since 1997.

From the turn of the Millenium to Martintown Road becoming four lanes, to watching the GreenJackets move to North Augusta, Jim Bush Flower Shop has been there through it all.

But the owners say it’s time for their next chapter.

“It’s going to be sad in that decision, but it’s also going to be a time, we get to spend more time with our family,” said Terri Webb, part-owner of Jim Bush Flower Shop.

After twenty-five years, Jim Bush and his family are retiring. The North Augusta florist opened in 1997, originally in the basement of a drug store.

The shop has a sale running through next week when they officially close their doors for good.

MORE | Newly renovated Partridge Inn plans hiring fair

“We came in and opened, and it wasn’t even a year later that he decided to close the drug store and he offered us to buy the building. So, we came from downstairs up to the main floor and rented the upstairs too, there was a business upstairs too. So, that’s how it all got started,” she said.

They’ve been there for all life’s memories.

“Back then, I think we knew everybody, and it doesn’t seem like it’s that long ago, but we knew everybody, everybody that came in, it seems like we knew ‘em,” she said.

And has many memories as they’ve helped make, they remember so many more.

“Every year, we do it at Christmas, and we enjoy it. So, I think that’s one thing I’m going to miss the most,” said Webb.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

dead wrong
I-TEAM | Dead wrong: Jail medical staff thought mom was faking illness; now she’s gone
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pregnant woman shot on Warren Street in Richmond County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Armed robbers strike pair of Augusta dollar stores
This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in...
Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans
Cracker Barrel
FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?

Latest News

Aiken County school board approves modified calendar
herd immunity
Local expert explains if we will reach herd immunity with COVID
Azalea Apartments
I-TEAM: An update on Azalea Park Apartments
I-TEAM | Azalea Park update
I-TEAM | Azalea Park update