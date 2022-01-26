Local flower shop says goodbye after 20 years in business

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After more than 20 years of business, Jim Bush Flower Shop in North Augusta says it’s closing its doors.

They’ve been there for every loved one’s funeral, Mother’s Day, and Valentine’s Day since 1997.

From the turn of the Millenium to Martintown Road becoming four lanes, to watching the GreenJackets move to North Augusta, Jim Bush Flower Shop has been there through it all.

But the owners say it’s time for their next chapter.

“It’s going to be sad in that decision, but it’s also going to be a time, we get to spend more time with our family,” said Terri Webb, part-owner of Jim Bush Flower Shop.

After twenty-five years, Jim Bush and his family are retiring. The North Augusta florist opened in 1997, originally in the basement of a drug store.

The shop has a sale running through next week when they officially close their doors for good.

“We came in and opened, and it wasn’t even a year later that he decided to close the drug store and he offered us to buy the building. So, we came from downstairs up to the main floor and rented the upstairs too, there was a business upstairs too. So, that’s how it all got started,” she said.

They’ve been there for all life’s memories.

“Back then, I think we knew everybody, and it doesn’t seem like it’s that long ago, but we knew everybody, everybody that came in, it seems like we knew ‘em,” she said.

And has many memories as they’ve helped make, they remember so many more.

“Every year, we do it at Christmas, and we enjoy it. So, I think that’s one thing I’m going to miss the most,” said Webb.

