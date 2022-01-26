Local expert explains if we will reach herd immunity with COVID

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you haven’t gotten a booster shot yet, you may no longer be considered fully vaccinated.

The CDC is announcing it’s getting ready to “pivot its language” on your vaccine status.

Where do we stand when it comes to natural versus vaccine immunity and will our area ever reach what doctors call ‘herd immunity’?

“We’re doing ok here at AU and locally,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, AU professor of medicine, infectious diseases.

Doctors at AU say here in the CSRA, we can get to herd immunity status with this pandemic.

“We’re pretty much there, but as everyone can see we still get these breakthrough cases so that’s probably want herd immunity is going to look like,” he said.

After the delta surge, more people got natural immunity. That’s where you aren’t vaccinated but after having COVID, you have antibodies. Doctors say vaccination is key to keeping people out of hospitals and ICUs.

“Now that omicron is winding down, we’re almost certainly 50 percent maybe even 60 percent in some parts of the country of antibodies due to natural exposure,” said MacArthur.

The combination of natural immunity plus breakthrough cases of fully vaccinated people gives us more protection than before.

“I like the idea of hybrid immunity. If you been vaccinated and get infected or if you get infected then get vaccinated it sort of supercharges your immune system and it really boosts those antibodies,” he said.

Medical experts say the biggest issue with natural immunity is people not getting vaccinated at all and ending up in ICUs.

“There will be some who get very very sick and there will be some that die which is why the vaccine is recommended for everyone,” he said.

Augusta’s Vax Up Incentive Program

Goal: 10,000 fully vaccinated

Total: 17,339 fully vaccinated.

$100 gift cards still available

Locations

Richmond County Health Department

Medical Associates Plus

Christ Community Health

