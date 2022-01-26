Advertisement

Have you seen this missing 17-year-old?

Tamiya Lewis
Tamiya Lewis(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Tamiya Lewis, 17, was last seen running in the 3100 block of Perimeter Parkway, deputies said. She was last wearing a dark-colored jacket, capri-style blue jeans and white tennis shoes with rainbows. She was carrying a blue jean patterned book bag.

She may be trying to get back to the Atlanta area and she may also attempt to stay at local hotels in the Augusta area, deputies said.

She’s described as having black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her.

If you have any information on Lewis, you’re asked to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

