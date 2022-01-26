Advertisement

Georgia snaps nine-game SEC losing streak, beats Alabama

Indiana head coach Tom Crean signals to his team as they play against Maryland in the first...
Indiana head coach Tom Crean signals to his team as they play against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Chicago, Friday, March 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Aaron Cook scored 15 points, Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 13 points and Georgia beat Alabama 82-76 to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Georgia won its first conference game since Feb. 23, 2021, ending a streak of nine straight SEC losses. The Bulldogs were a 14-1/2 point underdog — making Alabama and Kent State the only teams this season with multiple losses as 14-point favorites, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Abdur-Rahim made two free throws with 4:09 left for Georgia’s first lead, 67-66, since 31-30 at the 4:20 mark of the first half. Keon Ellis made two free throws with 17.3 seconds left to pull Alabama within 81-76, and the Crimson Tide forced back-to-back tie-ups to get the ball back at 12.8.

Ellis had an open 3-pointer from the top of the key but it was short.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

dead wrong
I-TEAM | Dead wrong: Jail medical staff thought mom was faking illness; now she’s gone
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pregnant woman shot on Warren Street in Richmond County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Armed robbers strike pair of Augusta dollar stores
This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in...
Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans
Cracker Barrel
FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?

Latest News

Clemson guard David Collins (13) drives to the basket while Duke forward A.J. Griffin (21)...
Banchero keys late run for No. 9 Duke, beats Clemson 71-69
Madison Keys of the U.S. reacts after defeating compatriot Sofia Kenin in their first round...
Collins joins fellow American Keys in Australian Open semis
FILE - Boston Red Sox David Ortiz reacts before a baseball game against the New York Yankees,...
Big Papi elected to HOF; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out
FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol gives...
Flyers’ Yandle sets Iron Man mark in 965th straight game